BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bluefield University quarterback Nathan Herstich has been named the Mid-South Conference announced Appalachian Division offensive Football Player of the Week, according to conference officials.
Bluefield, Va. native Joey Dales was named MSC Appalachian Division Special Teams Player of the Week.
Herstich, a freshman hailing from St. Cloud, Florida, completed 22-of-34 passes for 378 yards and eight touchdowns and accounted for 423 yards of total offense and nine TDs in a victory against St. Andrews (N.C.)
He posted scoring throws of 4, 29, 11, 19, 20, 3, 7 and 20 yards
Herstich added a four-yard rushing TD and registered 45 rushing yards in the contest
He set a school record for most TD passes in a single game while taking over the record for most touchdown throws in a singe season (29) and career (29). He leads the NAIA with 327 passing yards per game and 29 TD passes
Herstich earned MSC weekly honors for the second time in his career and second time this season
Dales, a sophomore place kicker, booted one field goal, connected on 9-of-10 extra points and recorded five touchbacks in a victory against St. Andrews.
He made a 20-yard field goal late in the third quarter and
tallied 12 total points in the 79-64 win for the Rams
This marks Dales’ second career MSC weekly honor and second this season.
Faulkner’s Alex Dawson, a redshirt senior defensive back from Albany, Ga., was named Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division Defensive Player of the Week.
Dawson collected 10 solo stops and 13 total tackles at Reinhardt (Ga.)
He collected the first MSC weekly honor of his career and first this season
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.