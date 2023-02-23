KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Bluefield University Rams women’s basketball team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament with an 82-67 win over the Columbia College Koalas, Wednesday afternoon at the Meadow View Resort and Conference Center.
Abi Melton came off the bench to lead the Rams with 17 points. Melton sank four three-point shots. Destiny Long had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jaydn Hoover finished with 12 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals.
Columbia raced out to an early seven-point lead and was up by as many as nine. The Koalas led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The Rams rebounded in the second period and led 36-35 at halftime.
The game was delayed for approximately 15 minutes in the third quarter with the Rams leading 63-53 as a power outage affected play.
Bluefield University built a 24-point lead in the fourth period.
Bluefield shot only 22% from the field in the first quarter, but took control of the game in the third period when they made 50% of their shots. Bluefield University finished the game shooting 39% from the field.
The Rams bench out-scored the Koala bench 35-7.
The Rams (15-13), take on the tournament’s second seed, Point University (20-8), today at 3:30 p.m. In the regular season Point took both games between the teams, winning in Georgia 72-60, and 88-73 at the Dome Gymnasium.
