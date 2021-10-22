BLUEFIELD, Va.— Now that Bluefield University’s four-game losing streak ended last week with a 49-35 win at Warner University, the Rams look to put together consecutive victories with Saturday’s homecoming match-up with St. Andrews.
The Mid-South Conference game, which will be played at historic Mitchell Stadium, is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
The Knights (2-5, 2-1) are coming off a 35-24 win over Kentucky Christian last week.BU swept this past week’s Mid-South Appalachian Division honors. Nathan Herstich was named Offensive Player of the Week, DaMarcus Wimbush was named Defensive Player of the Week and Joey Dales was named Special Teams Player of the Week.
The Rams’ offense leads the NAIA in passing yards (2,750), first in passing downs (112) and is also first in red zone touchdown percentage (87%).
second in passing yard per game (392.9), second in passing touchdowns (29) and fifth in total offense (3.344).
BU’s Jaquan Ebron leads the NAIA in receiving yards (973) and Antonio Strickland is tops in receptions (63).
