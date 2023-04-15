BLUEFIELD — Fans of the Bluefield University football team can get an early look at the Rams players who’ll return this coming fall during today’s Bluefield University Spring Game at Mitchell Stadium.
The kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Led by head coach Dewey Lusk, last year’s team finished second in the Appalachian Athletic Conference with an 8-3 overall mark, 4-1 in AAC play. Bluefield’s only conference loss was to eventual champion Reinhardt. The Rams were ranked No. 26 in the NAIA final national rankings.
While the Rams lost All-American WR Jaquan Ebron to graduation, the team returns many proven veterans to the fold for another run in 2023, including quarterback Nathan Herstic, RB Cortarius Gilmore, DL Jackson Charlton-Perrin, OL Termaine Baker, OL Anferne Murray and former Graham standout Joey Dales, who was an all-conference kicker and punter last season.
