BLUEFIELD, Va. — Football will be happening in Mitchell Stadium this weekend.
The Bluefield University Spring Football game is slated to be played Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The scrimmage, which is an annual Bluefield University tradition, will conclude spring practice for the Rams, who who won
Returning will be NAIA All-American wide receiver Jaquan Ebron, as well as record-setting quarterback Nathan Herstich, who recorded 36 touchdown passes as a freshman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.