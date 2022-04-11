BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield University Rams took a pair of games from Montreat College, Monday afternoon 4-0 and 3-2 as the Rams celebrated Senior Day at Graham Recreational Park.
In the first game, the Rams scored two runs in the first and two in the fifth.
Jocilyn Thompson pitched a complete game two-hit shutout with four strikeouts. Claudia Santana had two hits. Brooke Rowe knocked in a pair of runs.
In the second game, the Rams scored a run in the second, third, and fourth innings. Montreat rallied for two in the sixth.
Chloe Hicks and Hannah Taylor each had two hits for Bluefield University. Taylor picked up the win in the circle, pitching a complete game.
Prior to the game Bluefield University honored seniors Lauryn Bailey, Hannah Cummings, Kristina Sanchez, and Claudia Santana for their service and dedication to the team and university.
The Rams wrap up regular season play with a pair visiting Columbia International University and Columbia College Friday and Saturday.
