LAKELAND, Fla. — The Bluefield University Rams powered past the Warner University Royals 51-36 Saturday afternoon on a hot late, fall Florida day.
Nathan Herstich passed for 333 yards and tied his school record set last week with six touchdown passes. Lebron Fields rushed for 102 yards, the Rams’ first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. DaMarcus Wimbush picked off three passes, and Joey Dales booted three field goals and six extra points in leading BU to victory.
The Rams took a 13-0 lead on a Herstich pass to Thomas Lee and two Dales field goals of 35 and 30 yards. BU increased its lead to 20-7 on a TD pass from Herstich to Matthew Trevillian. Warner scored two TDs in the quarter to take a 21-20 halftime lead, the last score coming with just four seconds remaining in the half.
Bluefield moved ahead 37-21 in the third thanks to a Herstich touchdown pass to Antonio Strickland, another to Lee, wrapped around two Dales field goals.
The Rams extended their lead to 51-29 in the fourth quarter with a pair of TD passes from Herstich to Jaquan Ebron. Warner scored its final touchdown with 25 seconds left in the game.
Ebron finished with six catches for 120 yards and two scores. Trevillian caught five passes for 69 yards and a TD, Strickland had four catches for 54 yards. Lee hauled in three aerials for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Wimbush in addition to his three interceptions, led the Rams with three tackles. KeDarrius Phinazee and Sam Kirtley each had eight tackles, Kirtley added two sacks. Mykkel Banks also picked off a pass.
“It was a great team win,” said Rams Head Coach Dewey Lusk. “All three phases played well and together. Our defense provided the turnovers and our offense and special teams provided the points.
“Congrats to DaMarcus Wimbush. Not only did he get his first career interception, but tallied three on the day. Also congrats to Joey Dales for kicking his first collegiate field goals. Go Rams!”
The Rams return home to take on St. Andrews in an MSC Appalachian Division contest next Saturday. It will be Homecoming for BU. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.
Erskine 24, BSC 19
DUE WEST, S.C. — Bluefield State College was unable to protect a 19-10 lead in the fourth quarter on Saturday and took a 24-19 road loss to the Flying Fleet of Erskine College.
J’Rell Joseph, BSC’s freshman quarterback, completed 27 of 42 passes for 212 yards, while Kishion Grandberry netted 144 yards rushing for the Big Blue (3-2).
Kenya Walker had eight total tackles, seven of them solo, which included one quarterback sack. Jhordan Inniss and C.J. Waller picked off interceptions for BSC.
Senika McKie caught 12 passes for 110 yards for the Flying Fleet (2-5). Elijah Horton collected 11 tackles in the victory. Erskine had four sacks amounting to 46 yards.
Trailing 10-0 in the second quarter, the Big Blue got on the scoreboard on a 14-yard run by Grandberry. After halftime, Kentavious Jefferson caught touchdown passes of 28 and 2 yards from Joseph at the end of long drives to pull out to their nine-point lead.
The Flying Fleet got a pair of rushing touchdowns by quarterback Lance Brownlee in the game’s final seven minutes to pull out the victory.
The Big Blue rolled up 387 yards of offense and 27 first downs.
Bluefield State is scheduled to play next on Oct. 30 at Barton College.
Charleston 48, Concord 3
CHARLESTON — The University of Charleston Golden Eagles (5-1) took their sixth straight win over the Mountain Lions (2-4) on the Laidley Field turf on Saturday afternoon.
Tyreik McAllister ran for 196 yards, averaging 14 yards per carry, for UC. Charleston quarterback Guy Myers threw for two scores in the first quarter, then ran for two more.
Early in the second quarter, Myers was intercepted by Concord senior Jonathan Roebuck, who ran his pick back 27 yards to set up a 32-yard field goal by Giovanni Christiano, CU’s only score of the day.
Kris Copeland exceeded 100 yards rushing for the second straight game, finishing with 110 yards on 14 attempts. He hurt his knee in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game.
Concord linebacker Dwain Porterfield had a season-high 13 tackles, and Rashon Lusane had eight stops.
The Mountain Lions’ next game is next Saturday in Athens against West Virginia State.
