BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield University football team looks to get its record above the .500 mark once again this season as the Rams (2-2) travel to face Kentucky Christian (0-4) at Grayson, Ky.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
The Rams come into the football game following a 29-10 victory over visiting Union College at Mitchell Stadium, lasts week.
The Knights are coming off a 49-14 loss to Morehead State.
Defense paved the way for the Bluefield University’s win over the Bulldogs last weekend. The Rams intercepted three Union passes, one a pick-six, one deep in BU territory, and one in the end zone, ending Union drives.
Rams wide receiver JaQuan EBron, a senior from Charlotte, N.C., was named Appalachian Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in last week’s win.
Ebron caught 6 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, averaging 22.3 yards per catch.
in a 29-10 win over Union. The balls were thrown by Rams quarterback Nathan Herstich, who has also earned an AAC weekly honor this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.