BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield University football team looks to get its record above the .500 mark once again this season as the Rams (2-2) travel to face Kentucky Christian (0-4) at Grayson, Ky.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

The Rams come into the football game following a 29-10 victory over visiting Union College at Mitchell Stadium, lasts week.

The Knights are coming off a 49-14 loss to Morehead State.

Defense paved the way for the Bluefield University’s win over the Bulldogs last weekend. The Rams intercepted three Union passes, one a pick-six, one deep in BU territory, and one in the end zone, ending Union drives.

Rams wide receiver JaQuan EBron, a senior from Charlotte, N.C., was named Appalachian Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in last week’s win.

Ebron caught 6 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, averaging 22.3 yards per catch.

in a 29-10 win over Union. The balls were thrown by Rams quarterback Nathan Herstich, who has also earned an AAC weekly honor this season.

