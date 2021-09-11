EMORY, Va. — The Bluefield University Football Team (1-1) scored 29 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 21-point deficit for a 46-45 win over Emory & Henry College (1-1) Saturday afternoon at Nicewonder Field at Fred Selfe Stadium.
After forcing a three-and-out by the Rams (1-1) on the opening drive of the game, the Wasps went down the field 66 yards in nine plays as senior wide receiver Kashawn Cosey caught a four-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Kyle Short.
Bluefield made it a 7-7 contest with 5:13 left in the opening quarter on a 41-yard catch-and-run by Antonio Strickland from Josh Nelson. The Rams went ahead, 14-7, on their next possession on a three-yard plunge by Latravious Johnson.
E&H (1-1) tied the game at 14 after a drive that covered 75 yards in 13 plays as Short found junior tight end Zach Venhorst from three yards out. E&H’s next two possessions made it a 28-14 contest as Short and senior running back Devontae Jordan ran the ball in from 10 and 11 yards out, respectively.
Bluefield got a 32-yard field goal from Tanner Griffith with 2:58 to go in the half for a 28-17 score at the intermission.
In the third quarter, Emory & Henry extended its lead to 21 as junior kicker Cameron Jones hit a 34-yard field goal senior wide receiver Elijah Rice caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Short with 6:35 to go in the third.
The Rams scored their first points of the second half with 12:27 to go in the contest as Strickland rushed from one yard out, making the score 38-24. E&H answered as Rice snagged his second scoring pass of the day, this time a 21-yarder.
Bluefield went down the field and scored as Jaquan Ebron hauled in a 29-yard pass. The Rams got the ball back, recovering the ensuing kickoff and scored six plays later to make it a 45-38 contest as Strickland capped the drive with a nine-yard reception.
After forcing the Wasps to punt, the Rams struck down the field 60 yards in seven plays to get within one, 45-44, on an eight-yard touchdown catch by Matthew Trevillian. Bluefield completed the two-point conversion as Nelson found Ebron through traffic in the middle of the end zone for a 46-45 advantage.
Emory & Henry got the ball back with 67 seconds left in the game and got into Bluefield territory, but three straight incompletions stalled the drive and the Rams were able to kneel and run out the clock.
The Wasps’ Short went 25-for-41 for 319 yards and four touchdowns and added 53 yards and a fifth touchdown on the ground. Jordan rushed for 116 yards and a score.
Rice led E&H in receiving yards with 11 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns while Cosey had 14 catches for 67 yards and a score.
Defensively, senior linebacker Brent Butler had a game-high 14 stops with one pass defended while senior defensive lineman Donovan Pinnix (Eden, N.C.) added 12 tackles and a quarterback hurry. Senior defensive back Zyquis Law (Charlotte, N.C.) made four tackles, recovered a fumble and picked off a pass for 32 yards.
Nelson finished the game 27-for-53 for 365 yards for Bluefield, including our scores. He added 43 rushing yards. Johnson was the Rams’ leading man on the ground with one touchdown and 69 yards.
Ebron finished the game with 11 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown while Strickland caught 15 passes for 80 yards and two trips into the end zone. Trevillian notched 12 receptions for 46 yards.
On the defensive side of the football, DeKarrius Phinazee led Bluefield with 11 tackles and one pass defended while DaMarcus Wimbush posted eight tackles and a forced fumble.
Bluefield outgained Emory & Henry, 512-500 in the offensive horse race, racking up 365 passing yards to 319 for the Wasps. E&H had 181 yards on the ground while BU ran for 147.
The Rams were 10-for-23 on third down compared to just 5-for-13 for the Wasps.
