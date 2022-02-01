BLUEFIELD, Va. — Omega Stitt scored 21 points to lead the Bluefield University men’s basketball team to a 67-57 Appalachian Athletic Conference victory over visiting Bryan at the Dome Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Brandon Shields added 15 points for the Rams (11-8, 10-6 AAC), who trailed 35-27 at the half.
Volante Carroll led Bluefield with 10 rebounds to go withi h is seven points. Jermiah Jenkins finished with seven points and sorted out six assists. Christian Bullock added four assists.
Brandon Thomas scored 16 points for the Lions (14-78, 11-6 AAC). Ian Johnson, Michael Cody and Justin Warner scored 11 points apiece.
Women’s Game
Bryan 95, Bluefield 67
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bryan University had three players score more than 20 points and the visiting Lions remained unbeaten after an AAC clash with the Rams.
Gracee Dishman scored 24 points for Bryan (23-0, 18-0), Karli Combs scored 21 and Destiny Kassner added 20 points. Maci Pittner added 11 points. Kassner led the visitors on the boards with nine rebounds.
Kylie Meadows scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Bluefield (8-11, 8-9 AAC). Jaydn Hoover scored 12 and Tianna Crockett added 11.
