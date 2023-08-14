WALESKA, Ga. - The Bluefield University Rams football team has been picked to finish second in the Appalachian Athletic Conference this season.
Reinhardt is the odds-on favorite to win the 2023 conference championship, according to the AAC Coaches' Poll released on Monday.
The poll was voted on by the seven head coaches in the AAC.
This is the second season the AAC has sponsored football as a championship sport. After having on six teams last season, Pikeville joins as a full member of the AAC to give the league seven football teams.
Reinhardt received all seven first-place votes and a total of 49 total voting points. The Eagles are seeking their eighth conference title in a row, having won six Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division championships prior to the AAC sponsoring football in 2022.
Bluefield checks in second with one first-place vote and 40 voting points. Rounding out the field are Pikeville, Point, Union, Kentucky Christian, and St. Andrews.
Here is a complete look at the poll:
AAC Football Preseason Poll
School (First-Place Vote) - Total Voting Points
1. Reinhardt (7) - 49
2. Bluefield - 40
3. Pikeville - 37
4. Point - 26
5. Union - 17
6. Kentucky Christian - 14
7. St. Andrews - 13
