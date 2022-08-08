WALESKA, Ga. — Reinhardt has been picked as the team to beat in the chase for the 2022 Appalachian Athletic Conference football championship, according to the AAC Coaches' Poll released on Monday.
The Bluefield University Rams are picked to finish second, only one point behind Reinhardt.
Bluefield University Head Coach Dewey Lusk said, “With 19 starters back and currently on a five-game win streak from last fall, there are high expectations. However, it’s not where you are picked, it’s how you finish. Hopefully we can avoid injuries and get a ball or two to bounce our way and have a great year.”
The poll was voted on by the six head coaches in the AAC.
This is the first season the AAC has sponsored football as a championship sport. The six schools all previously competed in the Mid-South Conference (MSC) Appalachian Division.
Reinhardt received five of the six first-place votes and a total of 31 total voting points. Prior to competing in the AAC, the Eagles won the last six MSC Appalachian Division titles.
Bluefield checks in second with one first-place vote and 30 voting points. Rounding out the field are Kentucky Christian, Union, Point, and St. Andrews.
Here is a complete look at the poll:
AAC Football Preseason Poll
School (First-Place Vote) - Total Voting Points
1. Reinhardt (5) - 31
2. Bluefield (1) - 30
3. Kentucky Christian - 22
4. Union - 17
5. Point - 14
6. St. Andrews - 12
