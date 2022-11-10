BLUEFIELD, Va. —
“Everyone was so welcoming, even from the first day I moved in,” Cox said during a preseason interview in BU’s Dome Gymnasium. “People offering to help in any way that they could, in any capacity. It’s been a breath of fresh air for me.”
“I’m a big family atmosphere kind of guy. I’m an ‘everyone helps everyone’ type of person.”
This Saturday, the energetic young man with extensive coaching credentials will lead Bluefield’s Rams into their first home conference game of the new season, taking on Brenau University in the Dome with tipoff at 1 p.m.
Cox took over the hoops program in August from Corey Mullins, who became athletics director of the institution in June. Mullins ran the women’s hoops program for seven seasons prior to his promotion.
“I’m just excited to get started,” Cox said. “I’m just excited to continue to build on what Coach Mullins left for us here in the program.”
Mullins, in a prepared statement, said, “Coach Cox has instantly infused energy into our women’s basketball program. His ability to recruit will ensure success within that program for years to come. I am excited for the future of Bluefield women’s basketball.”
Cox has a long, unique basketball history. His aunt, he said, is the all-time winningest girls basketball coach in the state of Mississippi. His uncle once held the same distinction for boys hoops, and also as the coach who integrated the athletics programs as Delta State University.
The new Bluefield mentor said, “From a very young age, as young as 3, I legit grew up in the gym of, at the time, Cleveland (Miss.) Eastside High School. I’d follow my aunt and uncle everywhere. …
“(Some) people grow up wanting to be doctors or lawyers; I grew up idolizing the next two people that I saw doing (coaching) well … seeing how disciplined they were with themselves and their families and their teams.”
One memory that has remained vivid in Cox’s mind is a basketball game in the 1990s.
“My uncle gets kicked out of a game … and my aunt has to come out of the bleachers and coach the guys’ team. and she coaches them to a win,” Cox said.
“I chose women’s basketball because of what it meant to my family,” he said. “And I’ve been blessed and fortunate now to go into year number 11 (as a coach).”
He said, “It’s just been a blessing to be a part of it, and (to) continue to do what I love, and what my family is known for.”
He coached males and females on the basketball court, “early on in my career,” he said, “and I immediately knew I wanted to choose the women’s side of the game.”
“Honestly, I feel the women’s side may be a little bit tougher, just strategically … without the ‘playing-above-the-rim’ and different things like that. There’s a little more strategy that goes into being able to score it, and being creative in how you score it.”
Cox has developed his strategy through coaching in junior colleges, and at NAIA and NCAA institutions. He’s led AAU teams and was a Nike U.S. Sports Camp director.
He grew up in Memphis, Tenn., and holds a degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
Among his coaching stops was as an assistant coach at Urbana University, formerly a member of the Mountain East Conference. For the past two seasons, he was head coach at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
His resume on the Bluefield University sports website states that Cox “is known as a recruiting specialist … . He has helped rebuild programs, doubling the win total for the four previous schools he has been with, in one year’s time … .”
Cox said last month, “This time around, I was looking for the right fit (in the) post-Covid era. … It felt like a right fit (at Bluefield). It felt like I could jell with the people in the department, and I felt like they were a pretty big family.”
He said he’s fortunate to have his predecessor, Mullins, close by, “able to reach back and to give me advice coming into the seat,” Cox said. “It’s great to have somebody who was literally in the seat last year, to be able to tell you about the young ladies that you have inherited.”
Among the returnees is fifth-year senior Kylie Meadows, a first-team all-conference selection in the Appalachian Athletic Conference last spring, and all-freshman-team selections Jadyn Hoover and Destiny Long.
They are complemented, Cox said, by “a great supporting cast that followed them up last year.”
“There’s a new system in place,” he said. “It will take them some time to acclimate and to really grow into it, but I definitely think that this group definitely has potential to, hopefully, make the conference tournament and then, from there, hopefully, it’s just one game at a time.”
“I definitely think we have the talent to at least make a little bit of noise … ,” he said. “We were ranked No. 9 in the AAC (preseason) poll. Hopefully, we can meet that expectation and exceed that expectation.”
“And, character-wise, we’ve got such a great group,” he said. “That’s a huge part to everything … . I enjoy coaching this group. I like this group. So far, so good. I think we’re pushing them to limits that they didn’t know they had, and it’s turning out to be a good thing for them.
“Just seeing their growth from when I started, in late July, to where we are now, getting ready to kick off the season. You can definitely tell that there’s a bit of confidence in the group.”
“Obviously, stepping from coach to coach, there’s a little bit of worry within that transition, but they’ve picked up (the new system), and they’re very attentive. I’m just excited to really get started.”
Along with guiding the current roster of Rams through the 2022-23 season, the recruiting side of Cox is looking forward to “just hitting the ground, getting out to the local high schools.”
“I love to sit in gyms, and these are gyms that I haven’t really sat in,” he said.
“I’m just excited to get out and see the best that the entire state of Virginia has,” he said, being sure to mention the talent-rich eastern quadrant of the Commonwealth. “I’m just excited to continue to build on what Coach Mullins left for us here in the program.”
He also noted that he’s added a couple of transfer students to his roster, and that he won’t ignore nearby West Virginia — the border of which is half a block from his office.
Perhaps foreshadowing the future, he said, “We definitely want to look local first, but talent is everywhere.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
