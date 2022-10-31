BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — The Bluefield University Rams defeated the Union College Bulldogs 54-26 Saturday night in Appalachian Athletic Conference football action. With the win the Rams improved to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the AAC.
Elijah Padgett blocked a Union punt on the Bulldogs first possession and on the Rams first play from scrimmage Cortarius Gilmore rushed three yards for the score only 1:07 into the game.
Nathan Herstich passed 46 yards to Thomas Lee for a score. Joey Dales kicked his second PAT to put BU ahead 14-0.
The third TD of the first quarter was a Herstich to Jewels Gray connection for 35 yards. Dales kicked the extra point.
Early in the second quarter Bluefield went up 28-0 on a two-yard run by Herstich. Dales again kicked the extra point.
Union scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. On the second the extra point was blocked and Logan Patron returned it for two points to put Bluefield ahead 30-12.
Herstich connected with Ebron from 20 yards out and Dales provided the extra point to make it 37-12.
Herstich and Ebron connected with 18 seconds left in the half from 17 yards out and Dales’ extra point gave BU a 44-12 halftime lead.
Hertsich and Ebron hooked up for another scoring play, from 16 yards out to give Bluefield a 51-12 third quarter lead.
The Rams led 51-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Joey Dales added a field goal in the fourth to round out BU’s scoring.
