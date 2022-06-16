BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield University President David Olive announced Thursday that head women’s basketball coach Corey Mullins will serve as the Rams’ new director of athletics.
Mullins joined the Bluefield, Va. campus in 2014 when he took over as head coach of the women’s basketball program. Since his arrival he has also served as assistant director of athletics, an adjunct professor, and a graduate program academic mentor.
As head women’s basketball coach, Mullins has shepherded the Rams to more than 100 victories. Under his tutelage, the women’s program has enjoyed post-season success, including winning three consecutive NCCAA Mid-East Regional Championships and participating in the National Tournament in Winona Lake, Indiana. Mullins was named NCCAA Mid-East Region Coach of the Year in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
“Corey is the perfect individual to lead Rams Athletics given his knowledge, character, and leadership abilities,” said Dr. Olive.
“He is well liked and respected on campus, as well as in the community. He will build upon the strong legacy of his predecessors in developing champions of character who succeed not only in athletic competition but in the game of life.”
After serving Bluefield University as director of athletics for three years, Tonia Walker has accepted the position of Assistant Commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the conference she formerly participated in during her tenure at Winston-Salem State.
Named as Director of Athletics on July 1, 2019, Walker was elevated to Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics in 2020. Under her leadership Bluefield University has added new sports, men’s and women’s track and field, and this fall women’s golf will make its debut.
At Bluefield U, Walker established four pillars from which the athletics department would operate, academic success, athletics success, community engagement, and division infrastructure. Walker was the driving force in the development and implementation of the 2020-2024 Athletic Division Strategic Plan and created the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee which allows student-athletes the opportunity to communicate with leadership and develop leadership skills.
Before coming to Bluefield, Mullins previously served two seasons as an assistant coach at Presbyterian College. While there, he helped the program take great strides competitively, including a 19-12 record and a second-place finish in the Big South Conference in the 2012-13 season.
Mullins has held coaching positions at Covenant College (2010-12), Kentucky Christian University (2008-10), Boyce College (2007-08), and Bryan College (2003-2007). Mullins is a 2003 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned his degree in Business Administration. He holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Bluefield University.
Mullins and his wife, Carrie, have three sons: Grady, Tate, and Levi.
