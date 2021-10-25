BLUEFIELD — Bluefield University Homecoming 2021 proved to be a record setting night as the Rams defeated St. Andrews University 79-65 at Mitchell Stadium.
BU quarterback Nathan Herstich set school records for touchdown passes in a game, season, and career. Receivers Jaquan Ebron and Antonio Strickland both surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yards for the year, and Bluefield University posted its highest ever point total in a contest.
Things started quickly for the Rams as they blocked a Knights punt on the game’s first possession. Herstich then tossed the first of his eight TD passes on the night, this one to Strickland. The PAT gave BU a 7-0 lead with only 2:04 off the clock. St. Andrews tied the game then on the next possession Herstich passed 29 yards to Ebron to put BU ahead 14-0 after Joey Dales’ extra point. Daniel Danso carried the Rams’ second blocked punt of the first quarter into the end zone and the Rams led 20-7 midway through the first quarter. Herstich then ran four yards for a score and the PAT made it 27-7 with five minutes remaining in the first period.
St. Andrews added a pair of touchdowns to close to within 27-20, but with 35 seconds to play before halftime Herstich and Strickland teamed up on an 11-yard pass play to give Bluefield a 34-20 halftime lead.
BU took the second half kick and drove the field when Herstich and Homecoming King Matthew Trevillian connected to make it 41-20. In the second half the teams battled each other like heavyweight fighters, each driving the field and scoring.
Herstich tossed TD passes to Thomas Lee, another to Trevillian and two more to Strickland.
When the final gun sounded the Rams stood victorious on Homecoming Night 79-65.
Herstich threw eight touchdown passes in the game, a school record. He completed 24-of-34 passes for 378 yards, The reigning MSC Appalachian Division Offensive Player of the Week added 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground. During the game he collected his 29th touchdown on the season and career. The career record eclipsed Cason Whitt’s 25 touchdown passes. Herstich now has 35 touchdown passes to rank as the top career and season touchdown passer at Bluefield University. Strickland and Ebron, who came into the season as the top two receivers in BU history in yards, receptions, and touchdowns, added to their career stats. Ebron caught eight passes for 199 yards and one touchdown. Strickland caught seven balls for 90 yards and four touchdowns.
Defensively DaMarcus Wimbush, the current MSC Appalachian Division Defensive Player of the Week, added to his career leading number of tackles as he had 12 stops. KeDarrius Phinazee also had 12 tackles and Charles Turner-Cox had 10. Wimbush, Phinazee and Turner-Cox each had a tackle for loss.
Dales, the MSC Appalachian Division Special Teams Player of the Week, was 9-of-10 on extra points and added a field goal. Riley Stubbs kicked off 10 times and had four touchbacks.
The Rams have now won two consecutive games and return to the field next Saturday at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Ky.
