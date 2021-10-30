GRAYSON, Ky. — Bluefield University won its third consecutive game to increase its record to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division play with a 44-23 win over Kentucky Christian University, Saturday afternoon.
The Rams (4-5, 2-2 MSC) jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of Nathan Herstich scoring strikes to Antonio Strickland. Joey Dales booted both extra points. The Rams led 14-7 after one.
In the second period Herstich threw touchdowns to Jaquan Ebron and Matthew Trevillian, and Dales booted field goals from 32 and 26 yards to give BU a 34-13 halftime lead.
Dales added two more field goals, a personal and school record 47 yarder with 10:13 to play in the third. Charles Turner-Cox rounded out the scoring for the Rams with a pick six from 43 yards out. Dales fifth PAT of the contest rounded out the Bluefield scoring.
Herstich, last week’s NAIA and MSC Appalachian Division Offensive Player of the Week completed 23-of-39 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns. Ebron and Strickland each caught seven passes, Ebron for 119 yards and a score, Strickland for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Dales, the MSC Appalachian Division Special Teams Player of the Week, had another stellar performance going 3-for-3 in field goals, and 5-for-5 in extra points.
DaMarcus Wimbush led Bluefield defensively with 11 tackles and Logan Patron had 10. Turner-Cox and KeDarrius Phinazee each had a pair of interceptions.
The Rams conclude road play next Saturday at Point University.
Wheeling 15, Concord 14
WHEELING — The Concord University football team came up short 15-14 to Wheeling Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference game at Bishop Schmitt Field.
After trailing 9-0 through the first 25 minutes of the game, the Mountain Lions (2-6, 2-6 MEC) struck for two second-quarter touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Jack Mangel capped a seven-play, 51-yard drive as he found senior defensive back Zion Barnette for his first career touchdown, a 20-yard reception, with 5:50 left to draw CU within two points of Wheeling (5-4, 5-3 MEC).
The next CU possession—that started inside its own 10-yard line—Mangel and Barnette gave Concord its first lead of the afternoon as the signal caller threw his second touchdown in as many trips into the edge of the red zone, a 23-yard strike to Barnette with 1:28 remaining in the first half.
The Mountain Lions’ lead would hold up late in the third quarter as they stuffed Wheeling on the goal line as senior defensive lineman Dajor Davenport and senior linebacker Tylen Fowler stacked up WU quarterback Lorenzo Pearson on the one-yard line.
However, the Cardinals manufactured two fourth-quarter field goals, including gaining the 15-14 edge with 5:59 left. CU was forced into a three-and-out on its next series and didn’t get the ball back until under 30 seconds left where an interception at the 50-yard line ended the game.
Mangel tossed for 220 and the two-second quarter scores. Barnette went over 100 yards amassing 103 receiving yards on nine catches.
Junior linebacker Ty Maust tallied a new personal-best 12 stops. Davenport had five tackles and two tackles for loss. The CU secondary notched a season-best eight pass break-ups with junior linebacker Jordan Jones and senior defensive backs Rashon Lusane and Elijah Moore all had two.
CU travels to Alderson-Broaddus next week.
