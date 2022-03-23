BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield University Rams are ranked 22nd in the latest NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The Rams are 20-3 on the season and are coming off a 17-14 win at the University of Rio Grande, Tuesday.
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.
NAIA Baseball Poll
RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] CONFERENCE RECORD FINAL POINTS
1 1 Southeastern (Fla.) [19] Sun 29-1 529
2 2 Tennessee Wesleyan Appalachian 29-2 511
3 3 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) Cascade 29-1 493
4 4 LSU Shreveport (La.) Red River 26-2 476
5 6 Oklahoma City Sooner 23-2 464
6 7 Westmont (Calif.) GSAC 28-4 435
7 8 Central Methodist (Mo.) Heart 20-3 421
8 5 Georgia Gwinnett Continential 20-6 415
9 9 Vanguard (Calif.) GSAC 29-5 391
10 11 St. Thomas (Fla.) Sun 24-5 382
11 10 Bellevue (Neb.) North Star 17-7 352
12 14 Ottawa (Kan.) KCAC 21-3 320
13 15 Webber International (Fla.) Sun 29-5 314
14 12 Science & Arts (Okla.) Sooner 16-7 305
15 16 Hope International (Calif.) GSAC 25-7 295
16 12 Middle Georgia State Southern States 18-7-1 290
17 18 Indiana Southeast (Ind.) River-States 15-8 235
18 25 Warner (Fla.) Sun 28-6 233
19 24 McPherson (Kan.) KCAC 21-5 205
20 22 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) Mid-South 20-8 200
21 NR Faulkner (Ala.) Southern States 14-9 185
22 21 Bluefield (Va.) Appalachian 19-3 177
23 NR Tabor (Kan.) KCAC 22-5-1 143
24 20 Keiser (Fla.) Sun 20-11 120
25 17 Cumberlands (Ky.) Mid-South 18-10 82
Others Receiving Votes: Georgetown (Ky.) 70; Concordia (Neb.) 61; Clarke (Iowa) 56; Taylor (Ind.) 53; Loyola (La.) 33; The Master’s (Calif.) 32; Doane (Neb.) 27; University of Northwestern Ohio 22; Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 18; Saint Xavier (Ill.) 18; William Carey (Miss.) 14; Lyon (Ark.) 13; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 11; Point Park (Pa.) 7; St. Andrews (N.C.) 5; Cumberland (Tenn.) 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.