WALESKA, Ga. — JaQuan Ebron of Bluefield is the Appalachian Athletic Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week, while teammates Sam Kirtley and Joey Dales are the Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, league officials announced on Monday.
This is the first edition of the awards for the 2022 season. The Rams defeated Thomas More (Ky.) 42-35 in last week’s season opener.
Ebron a senior wide receiver from Charlotte, N.C., hauled in 7 catches for 161 yards with two touchdown receptions, including the eventual game-winner. Ebron averaged 23.0 yards per reception. This is his first weekly honor of the season.
Kirtley , a graduate student from Moneta, Va., recorded 13 total tackles in Bluefield’s win over Thomas More. He registered 1.56 sacks and three tackles for loss.
Dales, a sophomore from Bluefield, Va., averaged 39.9 yards per punt with 3 landing inside the 20 and with a long of 54 yards. Dales, a Graham High School product, went 6-for-6 on point after touchdown kicks in the season-opening victory.
