BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield softball team continues to improve, adding an important victory to the left-hand column.
On the heels of a 7-6 loss to Wyoming East on Monday, the Lady Beavers pulled off a 12-11 win over interstate rival Graham at the Bluefield softball field, on Tuesday.
It was Bluefield’s first softball win over Graham in many, many seasons.
Sandrea Dickey had a gap shot double in the seventh that scored two runs to win the game.
Cara Brown struck out five for the Lady Beavers en route to the complete game victory. Leadoff batter Grace Richardson scored four runs for Bluefield. Abigail Richardson had two runs and two hits — including an RBI single in the seventh. Lexie Graham and Jordan Jones had two hits apiece for the home team.
Hannah Hass went 4-for-5 to lead Graham (0-1). Isabella Smith and Ashlynn Sarver added two hits apiece. Kaylee Thompson allowed nine runs and struck out four before yielding the circle to Isabella Smith, who absorbed the loss during the Lady Beavers’ seventh-inning rally.
Bluefield (2-3) plays Montcalm at home today at 5 p.m.
Bluefield 12, Graham 11
Graham........320 010 5 — 11 12 5
Bluefield........320 220 3 — 12 8 5
Kaylee Thompson, (9R, 4K) Isabella Smith (6) [she gave up 3runs in the 7th) and Chris Flanagan. Cara Brown (5K) and Grace Richardson.
