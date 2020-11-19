BLUEFIELD — After a tumultuous first round of the football playoffs — especially for the Bluefield High School football team — the second round seems to be set to go smoother barring any last minute changes.
The No. 2 Beavers (6-1) will host a talented No. 10 North Marion (6-3) tonight in the Class AA quarterfinals at Mitchell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
It is the first time the teams have played since 1990 with the Huskies having won two of the three previous meetings. The Beavers collected the lone win at Mitchell Stadium in 1989.
“They’re a well-coached team, they play hard, they’ve been in every game and they’ve played a tough schedule,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
The attendance limitations that existed for regular seasons games have been changed. As of now, 20 percent of the stadium’s capacity can be filled instead of limiting attendance to immediate family members. The game will be broadcast on The Eagle 100.9 FM.
At this stage of the playoffs all teams remaining are capable of winning. Simon knows from experience that the Beavers must play at their best to advance to the semifinals.
“When you get to this stage of the season it’s time to play. No matter who we’re playing from here on out, if we happen to make it or we don’t make we’ll have been beaten by a quality opponent ... because the rest of them are really good,” Simon said.
The three-time state champion Huskies make the trip down to Mercer County having advanced from the first round when No. 7 Keyser could not play with Mineral County in orange on the COVID-19 metrics map.
All three of the losses for North Marion have come against teams that were top-eight seeds in the Class AA playoffs: Fairmont Senior, Frankfort and Robert C. Byrd. The Huskies picked up a regular season victory over No. 16 Elkins, which upset top-seed Sissonville in last week’s the first round.
“They’re a tested team that’s got a lot of talent and they’re well coached and heck of a football team coming down here this Friday,” Simon said.
Under 12-year head coach Daran Hays the Huskies are in the playoffs for the third time in the last five years and searching for their first playoff victory since 2001.
North Marion is averaging just under 33 points a game led by junior quarterback Brody Hall, running back Hunter Kuhn and receiver Tariq Miller.
“He’s a really good quarterback (Hall) … (Miller) is their best receiver and (Kuhn) is a good running back and they’ve got good guys that play hard regardless,” Simon said. “They’ve got talent everywhere.”
Hall has thrown for 1,691 yards and 17 touchdowns to only five interceptions. His main target is Miller who has 46 catches for 842 yards and nine scores along with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Six-foot-three Garrett Conaway has 19 catches for 330 yards and five touchdown receptions.
On the ground Kuhn has rushed for 567 yards and seven touchdowns while Hall has 368 yards and eight touchdowns. Gavin Lemley has added 285 yards rushing this season.
While North Marion didn’t play in the first round, Bluefield had its first game since Oct. 23. The 47-6 victory over Clay County was a relief from three weeks of only practicing and showed the coaching staff the improvements the team had made along with what needed working on.
“I am glad we got to play and the players were definitely excited, the coaching staff felt great about it so we were happy to play and its something we needed to do,” Simon said.
The Beavers defense shone brightly, not allowing a touchdown in that game. The Bluefield ‘D’ forced five turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by Dakota Stroupe — one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Offensively, Bluefield has continued to have a variety of players step up each game. Quarterback Carson Deeb has thrown for 1,565 yards and 16 touchdowns to mainly four receivers.
Brandon Wiley, Juwaun Green, Jacorian Green and Ryker Brown each have at least 15 catches and three touchdown receptions. Wiley leads the team with 30 catches for 682 yards and seven touchdowns.
“We’ve just got a lot of good talent. At any time any of them could help us out in the clutch,” Simon said.
Rushing the ball has been a collective responsibility for the Beavers, led by Jaeon Flack’s 392 yards and five scores. Jacob Martin, Amir Hairston and Shawn Mitchell are all also over 200 yards rushing apiece. Deeb has rushed for five touchdowns.
Having just played their first game in three weeks, there were a few issues spotted in the game film breakdown that the Beavers will look to clean up. One of the points of emphasis this week will be more consistent execution on the offensive line. Simon wants more time for Deeb to find the open receiver and more room for running backs to squeeze through.
“We just need to get better snaps, we need to get better blocking. I noticed we would have all of the linemen doing a nice job with the exception of maybe one — and that one was where the heat would come,” Simon said.
Tonight’s winner advances to the semifinals where it will play the winner of No. 6 Fairmont Senior and No. 14 Independence. If Bluefield wins, the Beavers will host next week’s semifinal game no matter which team wins at Fairmont tonight.
