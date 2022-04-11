BLUEFIELD — First the good news: Bluefield lost no ground in the Metro News High School Baseball Rankings after last week’s loss to Independence.
There is no particularly bad news.
Bluefield (7-1) remains perched at No. 2 in WVSSAC Class AA following the Beavers’ 8-5 loss to the Patriots at Bowen Field last week. Unbeaten Independence (5-0) remains affixed at No. 2 while unbeaten Logan (7-0) remains at No. 1 this week in the wake of last week’s 13-3 victory over Wayne.
Completing the Class AA top 10 are Winfield (No. 4, 10-3), Fairmont Senior (No. 5, 5-2), Shady Spring (No. 6, 6-2), Herbert Hoover (No. 7, 6-3), Robert C. Byrd (No. 8, 6-2), Sissonville (No. 9, 7-3) and Lincoln (No. 10, 4-1).
In the Class AAA rankings, Jefferson (11-1) and Bridgeport (4-2) are at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Hurricane (No. 3, 12-3), St. Albans (No. 4, 10-1) and Martinsbuirg (No. 5) round out the Top 5
In the Class A rankings, Williamstown (8-1) is at No. 1, followed by No. 2 Wahama (8-2), No 3 Man (7-2), No. 4 Sherman (10-3) and No. 5 Tyuler Consolidated (10-2).
Greenbrier West and James Monroe were among Class A teams receiving votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.