CHARLOTTE — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) unveiled its Week One Coca-Cola CIAA Football Weekly Honors for 2023 on Monday.
Among the standout performers was Bluefield State’s Jai’que Hart, who secured both the Quarterback and Rookie of the Week accolades.
In an impressive debut, Jai’que Hart, a true freshman from Douglasville, Georgia, made his mark in his first collegiate start.
Hart guided the Big Blue to a resounding 41-7 victory, displaying a remarkable debut performance that included five touchdowns, 218 passing yards, and a completion rate of 17 out of 32 passes.
The Big Blue takes on non-conference opponent Emory & Henry on Saturday at Mitchell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
