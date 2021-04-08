BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State College football program has released its Fall 2021 football schedule — the Big Blues' first football season in 40 years.
The 2021 season will include seven dates, beginning with the Sept. 4 season opener with Lawrence Tech at home at Mitchell Stadium and ending with St. Anselm on Nov. 13, also at Mitchell Stadium.
The remaining five game dates will be road contests and one home date interspersed with open weeks.
The Big Blues will travel to Elizabeth City State on September 11, then travel to Johnson C. Smith University on Sept. 18. Bluefield State will take bye weeks on Sept. 25 and October 2.
Bluefield State returns to action on Oct. 9 in a homecoming clash with Fort Lauderdale. The Big Blues will travel to take on Erskine on Oct. 16.
Bluefield State takes a bye week on Oct. 23, then travels to Barton College on Oct. 30.
The Blues’ last bye week will be Oct. 6, in preparation with the season finale at home versus the Hawks of St. Anselm.
More details on home game attendance policies will emerge in the near future.
BLUEFIELD STATE 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
SEPTEMBER
4 — Lawrence Tech, Home
11— Elizabeth City State, Away
19 — Johnson C. Smith, Away
25 — BYE
OCtOBER
2— BYE
9— Fort Lauderdale, Home
16— Erskine, Away
23— BYE
30— Barton, Away
NOVEMBER
13— St. Anselm, Home
