BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State College women’s basketball team was held scoreless for the final 4:56 of the game and WVU Tech scored the final nine points of the game to win 60-52 Saturday afternoon at Ned Shott Gymnasium.
Up 52-51 after a pair of free throws from Eden Campbell the Big Blues went cold on offense turning the ball over six times and missing a trio of shots in their season opener.
Shanettine Butler scored six of the final nine points for the Golden Bears who picked up their second win of the season.
WVU Tech shot 40.4 percent from the field and was led by 14 points from Brittney Justice and 13 from Alyssa Taylor. Butler added 11 for the game.
The Golden Bears took a 29-28 lead into halftime on a put back by Taylor at the buzzer. The lead was extended to three at the end of the third and then they outscored the Big Blues 17-12 in the final stanza.
Bluefield State was led by 11 points from Londen Coleman and 10 apiece from Dani Janutolo and Ameera McClain. The Big Blues made 32.7 percent of their shots and turned the ball over 22 times to 19 for the Golden Bears.
The largest lead for Bluefield State came halfway through the second quarter at 26-21 but only scored a par of free throws from Janutolo before the break.
WVU Tech outrebounded Bluefield State 44-37 led by 10 from Taylor for a double-double while Alexandria Gray had nine in addition to eight points. Janutolo had nine boards for the Big Blues and tied for a team-high three assists with McClain.
From beyond the three-point line neither team had much success with the Big Blues making seven of 25 attempts and three of 12 for the Golden Bears. Janutolo and McClain each knocked down a pair of long-distance shots for Bluefield State and Justice made two three-pointers for WVU Tech.
Bluefield State will travel to Division I Akron November 29 for its second game of the season.
