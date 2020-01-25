BLUEFIELD — Down by two points heading into the fourth quarter, the Bluefield State College women’s basketball team turned up its defense and made is free throws.
The Big Blues outscored Salem University 19-9 in the fourth quarter to win 73-65 for the tenth win of the season for Bluefield State.
Jia Coppola scored eight of her nine points in the final stanza including making all six of her free throw attempts.
Bluefield State (10-7) was able to deal with the press of Salem while dominating on the boards. The Bib Blues out rebounded the Tigers 50-34 with three players getting at least nine rebounds. Coppola and Dani Janutolo each had 10 boards while Kylah Webb grabbed nine rebounds.
Alexus Tucker led the Big Blues with 18 points with Kylah Webb chipping in 16 points and four blocked shots. Bluefield State shot 39.1 percent from the field and scored at least 16 points in all four quarters.
Coppola, Derricka Bramwell and Ameera McClain each scored nine points for BSC while Janutolo added eight points.
Salem came into the game averaging 11 three-pointers a game but only made six for the game as they shot 20.7 percent from beyond the arc.
The lone starter in double figures for the Tigers was Endia Jones with 12 points and Precious Price scored 12 off the bench.
Bluefield State turned the ball over 19 times but forced Salem into 18 turnovers and had 15 points off turnovers compared to 11 for the Tigers.
BSC completes a three-game homestand Monday against Alderson Broaddus with tip at 6 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Bluefield State College did not allow a field goal in the last four minutes against Salem University Saturday but could not complete the comeback.
The Big Blues trailed by 10 with four minutes left and cut the lead to one with ten seconds left but were unable to come out on top losing 79-78.
A pair of free throws from by Zhahidi Robinson cut the deficit to 77-76 and after a Salem made free throw Bluefield State (9-9) got the ball back. The Tigers then got a steal and then split a pair of free throws to extend the lead to three with the Big Blues only making a pair of free throws in the final seconds.
Both teams shot the ball well from the field with Salem making 48.1 percent of their shots and 45.2 percent for Bluefield State. The difference was that the Tigers made 12-of-26 shots from behind the arc compared to 9-of-26 for the Big Blues.
Salem was led by 20 points from Jordan Forbes and 16 for Malique Ross. The balanced scoring also saw Shawn Christian score 13 points and 10 for Marko Tutunovic.
Bluefield State had a 36-23 advantage on the boards led by 15 rebounds for Alex Nunnally. He also chipped in 12 points.
Brandon Anyanwu led the Big Blues with 16 points and Saveon Falls had 14. Robinson scored eight points, dished out four assists and grabbed four steals.
Bluefield State hosts Alderson Broaddus Monday with tip-off at 8 p.m.
