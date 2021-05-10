Staff report
CHARLESTON — The Bluefield State women’s tennis season came to an end this weekend, but not before the Big Blue women’s netters made history.
The Bluefield State women traveled to compete in the NCAA Regional Championships, having qualified for the first time ever. Sunday afternoon the Big Blue took on West Virginia State University on the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts at the University of Charleston.
The Big Blue were looking to redeem themselves against the Yellow Jackets after a 6-1 loss on April 9. The team competed but ultimately succumbed to its higher-seeded opponent, 4-0.
Bluefield State got down early losing the doubles point. The Big Blue tried fighting back in the singles matches but couldn't find a way to defeat the Yellow Jackets. Juliana Jimenez dropped the number three position 6-1,6-1.
Paula Saez fell short in the number six position 6-2,6-2. Ghita Courdi fought hard but also fell short 6-4, 6-4. Shreya Chakrabarly won her first set 6-2, lost the second set 5-2 and Chakrabarly did not get a chance to finish due to the Yellow Jackets already having enough wins.
The Bluefield State men, who are perennial contenders in the NCAA nationals, advanced from the regional with a 4-0 win over Edinboro on Saturday and took a 4-3 win over Charleston for the South Region title.
NCAA Atlantic Region
Sunday May 9
Match 1:West Virginia State def. Bluefield State 4-0
Doubles
1. Soloman/Malo (WVSU) def. Bonoth/Saez (BSC) 6-1
2. Wild/Moore (WVSU) def. Grurdi/Cabral (BSC) 6-2
3.Haidari/Kruhlova (WVSU) vs. Chakraburty/Jimenez (BSC) 5-3 DNF
Singles
1. Chakraburty (BSC) vs. Wild (WVSU): 6-2, 5-2 DNF
2. Soloman (WVSU) def. Grurdi (BSC): 6-4, 6-4
3. Malo (WVSU) def. Jimenez (BSC): 6-1, 6-1
4. Zanotti (BSC) vs. Kruhlova (WVSU): 3-6, 3-3 DNF
5. Cabral (BSC) vs. Haidari (WVSU): 6-2, 5-2 DNF
6. Moore (WVSU) def. Saez (BSC): 6-2, 6-2
