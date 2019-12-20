BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College women’s basketball was unable to hold onto five-point lead with just under five minutes left as West Virginia Tech scored the final 13 points of the game to win 70-62.
Down 11 points at the half the Big Blues clawed back in the third and fourth quarters to take the lead on a Kylah Webb layup. A three-pointer by Alexus Tucker extended the lead to five points before the Golden Bears on their next three possessions to retake the lead for good, 63-62.
Both teams could not score for the next two minutes but a pair of field goals and three free throws sealed the victory for West Virginia Tech.
Bluefield State was led by 18 points from Webb and 13 from Derricka Bramwell.
Three players scored in double figures for West Virginia Tech led by 17 points from Alexandria Gray. Whittney Justice had 14 points and Brittney Justice scored 13.
The Big Blues shot 39.7 percent from the field compared to 35.3 percent by the Golden Bears but committed double the turnovers with 18.
Dani Janutolo was close to a double-double with 12 rebounds and nine points. Alexus Tucker almost had a double-double as well with nine points and nine assists as Bluefield State assisted on 20 of their 23 made field goals.
The Big Blues travel to the University of Pikeville for an exhibition Jan. 1 before hosting Charleston Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
INSTITUTE — A close game at half time West Virginia State men’s basketball blew past Bluefield State College 104-83 Friday night at the Walker Convocation Center.
The Yellow Jackets came in averaging 100 points a game and crossed that mark shooting 49.4 percent from the field.
Bluefield State did not have a bad shooting night at 47.5 percent from the field but committed 30 turnovers to only 17 for West Virginia State. The Yellow Jackets scored 40 points off the Big Blues turnovers to help the lead balloon to 27 points at one point in the second half.
There were five players in double figures for West Virginia State led by 23 points from Michal Seals. Anthony Pittman scored 20 points along with a team-high four steals while Jeremiah Moore had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Brandon Anyanwu led Bluefield State with 15 points including making three-of-four three-pointers.
The Big Blues had Chris Knight score 14 points with Alex Nunnally adding 11 points and Tony Hood chipping in 10.
Bluefield State hosts Charleston Jan. 4 at 4 p.m.
