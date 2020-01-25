BLUEFIELD — After winning double digit games last year for only the fifth time in 20 years the Bluefield State College women’s basketball team is wanting more.
The 11 wins were a step in the right direction after six total victories in the previous three years combined.
This year the Big Blues want to have a winning record after finishing 11-18 last year with 10 wins in the regular season.
“We went in saying this is gotta be a year we start making it even better than what it was last year, it was great to get all the pats on the backs last year and everybody be excited about winning 11 games but we knew we wanted more and they’re putting in the time to get more wins,” BSC head coach Ryan Bailey said.
Bluefield State is one win away from tying the same number of wins it had it the regular season last year and has a winning record at 9-7.
Having the players set the goals gives them ownership of them and makes them accountable to achieving them by putting everything they have into each game.
“If they have ownership then they are going to respect it more, they’re going to feel it more. When we lose a ballgame that close or tight you can see the emotion on their faces, if we win one that’s close or tight it feels so much better,” Bailey said.
Only five players on the roster are in their third year of college so there is a lot of learning for the young players about how to win at the collegiate level.
“The good thing that started in that with only having three wins was they learned how to play harder, they learned what it was going to take to make the program better and then last year we were young,” Bailey said.
While some of the teams Bluefield State plays rely on a couple of players to carry the scoring load, the Big Blues don’t have a player scoring more than 12 points a game. Sophomore Kylah Webb leads the Big Blues in scoring and is one of four players who are averaging at least eight points a game.
That balance is by design to prevent opponents from focusing on only stopping one player.
“Any given night nobody can key in on one particular player and we look to see when we’re breaking down film where’s the advantage going to be,” Bailey said. “Whether it be our number one girl or our number 17 girl, anybody has the opportunity to step up and be the person that night.”
Alexus Tucker averages nine points a game along with four assists while Dani Janutolo scores eight points and grabs five rebounds.
The fourth player scoring at least eight points is Kara Sandy but she is out with an injury.
Janutolo is coming off a 16 point game against Penn State — Beaver after getting held scoreless in the previous game which Bluefield State won handily.
A key part of the success for the Big Blues has been rebounding where they average 11 more boards than their opposition every game.
It is not just one player that is dominating the glass but the entire team as Webb grabs a team-high six rebounds a game.
The entire team crashes the boards on both ends of the court to prevent easy putbacks and get second chance points on the offensive side.
“We can’t give people second chances and we want to get a few more second chances,” Bailey said.
The first chance for the Big Blues to reach 10 wins this season is against a tough Salem University squad today. Bluefield State will be without Bailey on the bench as his wife is having their second child.
The up-tempo style that Salem plays results in high-scoring games with both teams usually getting at least 80 points.
“Salem plays a different style, they press for 40 minutes, they sub constantly five in, five out all the time,” Bailey said.
Salem forces 20 turnovers a game while mainly shooting three-pointers. The Tigers attempt 34 shots from beyond the arc each game making 11 of them for a 32.7 percent three-point shooting.
Not letting the Tigers dictate the game will be key for the Big Blues who play slower and more methodical than Salem.
“They want us to play fast pace, they want us to take quick shots so they can get up and down the floor and we just have to play patient and not turn the ball over against a press and be settled into our offense and know what we’re looking for in our offense,” Bailey said.
