BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State women’s basketball team is back in the win column.
The Big Blues roared out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and never looked back, going on to topple visiting Kentucky State 61-41 at Ned Shott Gymnasium for Bluefield State’s first victory of the season.
“We really played as a team and played full forty minutes. That’s what we talked about in pregame ... put it together for forty minutes,” said BSC womens head basketball coach Ryan Bailey.
Katrina Davis fired up 11 points to pace the Big Blues (1-5) getting there on three 3-point goals and a 2-for-2 showing at the free throw line. Dani Janutolo scored 10 points and collected two steals.
Londen Coleman had nine points and four rebounds, Jia Coppola had three blocked shots, four steals, three rebounds and three assists and Derricka Bramwell led the Big Blues on the boards with eight rebounds.
Kentucky State team scoring leader finished with seven points — half of her previous output versus Texas A&M International. Andrea Wallace had nine rebounds for the Thorobreds (0-3) and Sarah Woghiren had seven rebounds.
The Bluefield State women will return to action at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Concordia (Michigan).
