BLUEFIELD — In the three years the Bluefield State College women’s basketball team has improved its win total under head coach Ryan Bailey.
The Big Blues are looking to build on the third winning season in the last 20 years with a strong recruiting class to take the team to the next level.
“We’re really excited about the whole recruiting class,” Bailey said.
A 16-12 record in the 2019-20 season that ended after a win in the quarterfinals of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Tournament as the second seed.
The most recent player signed in the class was Katrina Davis from Bellaire High School in Ohio who was named the Division III Player of the Year, a first team All-Ohio member and one of six finalists for the Ms. Basketball award.
The only factor that held back Division I colleges from offering her was her size, but her height was not a limiting factor for her in high school.
“She gets overlooked a little bit because she’s only five-foot-two,” Bailey said. “When you average 28.3 points a game your senior year of high school and 27.3 for your career, you’ve done pretty well for yourself.”
Davis is not the only player from the Ohio Valley coming to Bluefield as Beallville’s Ashlie Louden joins her after a senior season averaging 17 points a game and garnering second team All-Ohio honors.
Bailey was not originally planning on signing eight new players for next season but due to graduations and transfer expected six new players.
Then Bailey could not turn down a seventh player along with an eighth in Davis. The final two players brought the roster to 20 for next season.
Nine members of the team this past season were from West Virginia but only one of the new signings is from the state. That player is Demi Lester from River View who was an all-state honorable mention as a senior.
A number of the players that will be coming to Bluefield have the capability to score but the focus for Bailey was on their defensive prowess.
The Big Blues were one of the best defensive teams in NCAA Division II last year holding teams to 35.3 percent shooting, 23rd in the nation, along with the tenth best rebounding margin.
“The thing I love about four of our eight kids that we signed they are ballhawks and want to play defense and shut you down more than they want to score,” Bailey said.
Bluefield State were not one of the best shooting teams at 37 percent, 248th out of 307 teams, although some of the incoming players can shoot the ball from anywhere on the floor.
“We didn’t shoot the ball exceptionally well this year to win 16 games but teams didn’t shoot the ball exceptionally well against us,” Bailey said.
Half of the players signed in the class come from Bailey’s home state of Ohio. Along with Davis and Louden, Harlie Lyons is from Fairland and Londen Coleman joins from Reynoldsburg.
The five high schools seniors are joined by three players other colleges. Brianna McCullough and Keyanah Price joins BSC from Lackawanna College where both of them averaged double figures scoring and at least seven rebounds.
Eden Billups-Campbell comes from the farthest away where she played for Southwestern Community College in Iowa. She was not a high scorer averaging under nine points a game but a defensive stalwart.
The eight players won’t be relied upon to be the key players as the Big Blues return their top five scorers including Kylah Webb, Dani Janutolo and Alexus Tucker.
They will be able to complement the returning players as the Big Blues play their toughest schedule under Bailey.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.