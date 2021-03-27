BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State College athletic department has just announced a new mascot and logo that BSC officials claim may ‘the best in college athletics.’
They are not exaggerating.
On Friday, the athletic department revealed a set of stylized logos featuring a Blue Great Dane.
The new mascot and logos are part of a major expansion of Bluefield State athletics currently underway, which includes the resurrection of football at an HBCU that won two Black National Football Championships in the late 1920s.
In addition to the branding artwork, the college has obtained an 11-week-old Blue Great Dane puppy — ‘Sir Blue’—which will represent Bluefield State at future home football games.
