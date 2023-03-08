BLUEFIELD — In the third year under the leadership of Head Coach Tony Coaxum, Bluefield State University football announces their 2023 Big Blue football schedule.
Going into their first year of returning to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Big Blue are schedule for ten straight weeks of competition, with nine CIAA opponents and eight conference games.
The Big Blue opens the 2023 season at Livingstone College Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. in a non-conference match up.
The Big Blue then welcomes the Emory & Henry Wasps for the 2023 home opener Sept. 9 at Mitchell Stadium.
Bluefield State begins conference play in Charlotte, NC against Johnson C. Smith Sept. 16 followed by another road game at Winston-Salem State on Sept. 23.
The Big Blue will host the Broncos of Fayetteville State Sept. 30th.
Bluefield State University homecoming will be held on Oct. 7th against Lincoln University (PA) with kickoff set for 3 p.m.
The Big Blue will travel to Virginia State University October 14 followed by a two-week home stretch against Bowie State October 21 and Virginia Union October 28 on Senior Day.
The Big Blue will close out the regular season in a road contest at Elizabeth City State on November 4.
The CIAA Championship will be held November 11 in Salem, Va.
Keep up to date on all things Big Blue Football at gobstate.com and follow @gobstatesports for all things Bluefield State.
