BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State University will play its first Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association football game in 68 years on Saturday as the Big Blue travels to Charlotte to play the Bulls of Johnson C. Smith University. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Bluefield State rejoined the CIAA on July 1 with immediate championship eligibility.
The Big Blue (1-1) dropped a 37-14 non-conference decision to Emory & Henry in BSU’s home opener last Saturday at Mitchell Stadium. The game was held up twice by lightning delays.
Freshman quarterback Jai’que Hart threw for 226 yards for Bluefield State, connecting on 19 of 47 attempts with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Hart tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Perry Wilder III with 7:07 left before halftime to put up the home team’s first score.
Bluefield State recovered the ensuing onside kick and marched 48 yards in less than two minutes. A dazzling 35-yard scoring toss from Hart to Khyon Smith ended the drive, as Smith stole the pass away from a defender and stuck the ball across the goal line as he was being tackled.
Braxton VanScoy’s extra-point kick narrowed the deficit to 20-14, but that marked BSU’s final point of the day.
Defensive leaders for the Big Blue included T.J. Gunter and Jaylyn Norris, who had eight tackles each. Brett Brantley had seven stops.
Bluefield State head coach Tony Coaxum said after Saturday’s game that Emory & Henry is “a good football team, especially up front.”
“We’ve got to get better,” he said, adding, “We’ve still got all our goals in front of us. If we handle our business, we still have a chance to play for a conference title.”
Coaxum was complimentary of the BSU fans who turned out at Mitchell Stadium. “It’s always good to have a crowd come out and support their peers,” he said. “It juices the game up.”
Johnson C. Smith (1-1) will be playing its second straight game on its home field, the Irwin Belk Complex in Charlotte.
The Bulls lost 14-9 last weekend to Walsh University of Ohio. Tyrell Jackson threw for 256 yards in the last matchup, going 29 of 39, but suffered five interceptions. Brothers Jacob and Tim Newman ran for 90 and 48 yards respectively. The Bulls’ defense held Walsh to 88 total yards of offense.
