BLUEFIELD — For the second season in a row and just the third time since 1973, the Bluefield State football team has started a season 2-1.
Last Saturday inside Mitchell Stadium, the Big Blue held off multiple 4th quarter Central State efforts and kept the Marauders at bay by the tune of 27-23.
In what turned out to be a memorable afternoon, quarterback Wyatt Freeman used his first collegiate start to rewrite the BSU football record books.
The sophomore from nearby Narrows, Va., passed for a school-record 335 yards and two touchdowns en route to victory. Freeman’s favorite target, Goose Creek, S.C. product Khyon Smith, pulled in a school record 159 receiving yards that game.
Now the Big Blue looks to keep the momentum going with, Fort Valley State, another Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe.
The Wildcats stroll into Mitchell Stadium Saturday with an unblemished 3-0 record following last weef’s come-from-behind 29-27 win over conference rival Allen.
Redshirt freshman dual-threat quarterback Kelvin Durham led the charge, passing for 334 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 28 yards, including the game-winning 10-yard TD run with 3:58 remaining on the clock.
Redshirt junior University of Charleston transfer Fralon Warren, Jr., (146 yards and 2 TDs against Allen), along with senior Delta State transfer Corintheus Edmonds, (143 yards, TD), lead a very explosive Wildcat receiving corps.
Emanuel Wilson, a redshirt Junior transfer from Johnson C. Smith, leads the ground attack, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and 2 touchdowns through the first 3 games.
The Fort Valley defense has been effective, averaging just 13.3 points allowed per contest. Senior Rover Tyler Moore leads that side of the football, accounting for 21 tackles and an interception through the first three games.
First hear head coach Shawn Gibbs, is no stranger to successful football, having coached multiple running backs to 1,000-plus yard seasons as a running backs coach at Carolina AT&T. Gibbs also prospered as an assistant at Grambling and North Carolina Central after completing a solid playing career for A&T, where he still ranks among that program’s all-time leading running backs with just under 1,700 yards on the ground.
In spite of Freeman’s recent successes, the start at quarterback for Saturday’s game is by no means settled. Freeman could yield time to savvy, junior college transfer, Devan Freedland who started the first two games of the season.
Whoever runs the offense will have plenty of options with Smith, Timothy Henderson, and Perry Wilder already combining for over 550 yards receiving through Bluefield State’s first three games.
Redshirt freshman running back Jahdir Loftland looked good last week as well, finding paydirt from a direct snap run. He had another long touchdown run called back due to a penalty.
The ‘Young Guns’ defensive back group leads the way for Bluefield State’s D as Sophomores Jhor’dan Inniss (22 tackles, 3 pass breakups) and Vernon Redd (22 tackles, interception) pace a group that ranks 4th in all of Division II football in Red-Zone defense at 41%, according to NCAA.org.
Secord year Big Blue Head Coach Tony Coaxum, no stranger to big games himself, knows that this week is a chance for his squad.
"This is a huge game for us. Fort Valley is a very good football program and off to a 3-0 start. This is a great opportunity for us to measure ourselves against an HBCU program of their caliber,” stated Coaxum.
BOXTOROW and their weekly HBCU D2 Coaches poll have given both teams love heading into this matchup. Fort Valley State sits comfortably in the 4th slot of the top-10 list while Bluefield State is just outside but near the top of those receiving votes.
Kickoff Saturday is scheduled for 1 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.