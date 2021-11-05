BLUEFIELD, Va. — Former Bluefield High School standout Dani Janutolo scored a team-leading 18 points as the Big Blues women defeated Bluefield University 69-63 in the first game of a “Battle of the Bluefields” mens and womens doubleheader at The Dome Gymnasium, on Thursday night.
The win marked BSC women’s coach Paul Davis’ first with the program.
Janutolo also grabbed four rebounds for Bluefield State (1-0), which opened its 2021-22 season at its crosstown rival.
Bluefield State led 35-30 at the half the Rams outscored the visitors 19-11 in the third period to take a 49-46 lead into the final stanza. The Blues outscored the home team 69-63 in the fourth to seal the win.
Katrina Davis added 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the visitors. Alexus Tucker scored nine points with eight rebounds, Jade Goodlowe scored nine points with four rebounds, Ashlie Louden chipped in seven points and Gabrielle Thomas grabbed eight rebounds.
Kylie Meadows scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Rams (0-2) while Destiny Long added 13 points with seven boards. Tianna Crockett scored nine points and distributed three assists. Jaydn Hoover added eight points.
Bluefield State 95 Bluefield 92
Jordan Hinds scored 26 points and corralled eight rebounds to lead the Blues to victory over the Rams in the nightcap for Devin Hoehn’s first win as the BSC head coach sweep.
Marquez Cooper scored 23 points with eight rebounds and four assists for Bluefield State (1-0) while Ryan Stowers added 10 points, five boards. Hirotaka Osashi had nine points and eight rebounds and Julio Pascual had eight points, five boards.
Jermiah Jenkins scored 21 points to pace the Rams (0-1), including a 7-for-10 showing from the free throw line. Rob Littlejohn scored 17 points with four rebounds,]. Volante Carroll had 12 rebounds.
and Omega Stitt and Trey Jones chimed in with eight points apiece.
Bluefield University plays Truett McConnell at home on Saturday in a 2 p.m. tip-off.
