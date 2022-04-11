BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State softball team swept Shaw University in a doubleheader Monday afternoon, grabbing their first doubleheader sweep of the season.
The Big Blue won the first game 5-4, taking the nightcap, 11-7.
Bluefield State had six hits in the first game. Kennedy Warbritton went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Calla Cooksey had a double and two RBIs and Emma Crawford had a double.
Madison Thompson (3-8) took the win for Bluefield State. She gave up four runs off of six hits in 7.0 innings of work.
In the second game, Bluefield State (5-20) hammered out 11 hits.
Warbritton went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Cooksey had a double and an RBI, Cerawford went 2-for-4 and Kylie Thompson went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Kylie Salazar (2-7) collected the win for BSC.
The Big Blue will host Saint Augustine’s for a doubleheader. Thursday, April. 14. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.