BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State’s Tony Coaxum has had a football head coaching job since last October. Now he’s got the first components of a team to go with that job.
Coaxum observed the Big Blues’ first national signing day football signing class in over 40 years in BSC’s Boyd Conference Room, on Wednesday, FaceTiming and Tweeting his program’s new players as they signed one by one.
At the end of Wednesday’s social media session, Coaxum had 19 players who’d officially signed with his fledgeling NCAA Division II program.
“This is just a start. On Thursday, we go right back to work,” he said. “We’re going to get more guys in between now and when we get them here in the fall and get a chance to get on the field and play a few games this fall in our transition year.”
The BSC football program will introduce Wednesday’s entire slate of signees at a get-together to be held at The Clover Club in downtown Bluefield, starting at 6 p.m.
“They’re mostly freshmen, but we have a few junior college kids and some who are transferring in,” Coaxum said. “But the majority are high school guys.”
His first official signee of the day was Mississippi Valley quarterback Jordan Slocum, a native of Macon, Ga. Coaxum’s first Four Seasons Country signee was quarterback Wyatt Freeman, a former Narrows High School standout who was originally at Concord University after having been recruited and signed by former Mountaineers head coach Paul Price.
Coaxum declined to single out who he thought was his Catch of the Day. At this stage of things, every one of them is crucial to the project.
“These kids are vital to us. Most guys already have a team in place, so they’re bringing in guys to fill spots and replace key players.
“For us, all these kids are key players. We’re building this thing from scratch,” Coaxum said.
“We’ve recruited every single guy to fill exact spots, to give us the personnel that we want. They’re all key. We’re very excited about each and every one of these players who’ve jumped into the boat with us and taken the leap of faith.”
