BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College has a new athletic director as John Lewis has been moved to a role focused on fundraising for athletics.
Bluefield State College spokesman Jim Nelson confirmed that Lewis was changing roles and head men’s basketball coach Derrick Price would be the interim athletic director.
Lewis was hired as the athletic director in July of 2016 from Alcorn State where he spent two years and has focused in his past on fundraising for athletics.
“We’re moving him into a much more focused effort in terms of fundraising as an institution and that’s one area that the college could stand some significant attention to,” Nelson said.
Lewis spent a decade at St. Cloud State as an assistant athletic director with a focus on marketing and fundraising which Bluefield State hopes to benefit from in his new role.
“John’s talents prior to coming to Bluefield State and his experience were largely in the area of fundraising for athletics so it just seemed like a natural fit for John,” Nelson said.
Price was the first hire with Lewis as athletic director just eight days after he started in 2016 and the administration sees him as a good fit to step in on an interim basis.
“Coach Price is somebody we’re very fortunate to have and he’s got a view not only of his program but over all of athletics at the college and on an interim basis he’ll be handling those day-to-day administrative duties,” Nelson said.
Additionally head women’s basketball coach Ryan Bailey is now the interim assistant athletic director for compliance. He replaces Jamal Williams who had been in the role three years and Nelson did not say whether Williams had taken another role at the college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.