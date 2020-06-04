BLUEFIELD — When his name was called, Derrick Price said he was willing to “step up.”
Price was announced last week as the interim director of athletics at Bluefield State College, in addition to his role as men’s basketball coach. The past few days have been a blur of meetings, and study sessions in his office at the Ned Shott Gymnasium.
The change took place in a phone call from Bluefield State President Robin Capehart, Price said on Thursday.
“They gave me a call, and (asked) if I was willing to step up and lead the department,” Price said. “I was very honored — and very excited — for my name to be called. I was willing to do whatever it takes to step up and help out.”
He takes over from John D. Lewis, who was started work in July 2016 as head of the athletics program at the state-run college. Lewis remains on the Bluefield State staff, working on fundraising for athletics.
Price said on Thursday that he embraces the institution’s goal to increase its enrollment. The headcount enrollment at Bluefield State last fall stood at 1,241 students.
“We would love to increase our enrollment,” Price said. He believes athletics success plays a meaningful role in helping grow the student body in general, since sporting events serve as “the front porch” of an institution.
A month ago, Price told Daily Telegraph reporter Eric Walker, “That’s our number goal for Bluefield State College ... to fill it up with some of this local talent we have around the area.”
That occasion was the announcement that Bluefield High’s Braeden Crews was a new recruit for the Big Blues basketball team that Price coaches.
Crews, a two-time first team all-state point guard, and Bluefield High teammate Tyrese Hairston are among the new faces in the hoops program. The current roster also includes Graham High alumnus Tony Hood and Beckley resident James Moreland.
Price said that qualified local students “get a chance to play in front of a crowd (that) has watched you play your whole life.”
“We give them a chance to play in front of family and friends, and not skip a beat.”
He added, “We want to keep providing students with an environment that will offer them direction, where they can be successful academically as well as athletically.”
He said that Bluefield State is a product of “a rich history” and that he and the other coaches want to “continue to make the community proud.”
“We rely heavily on our community,” Price said, describing a number of outreach efforts that students have engaged in to help Bluefield and surrounding areas. “We’re going to support them (the community), and we know, in return, they’ll support us.”
He said about what he sees as the institution’s future success, “It’s coming. Hold on, community, we’re on our way.”
In the athletics program, he said, “One thing that Bluefield State College is going to do, we’re going to compete at a high level of (NCAA) Division II athletics.”
“That’s our vision, to continue to provide a highly-competitive Division II department.”
Bluefield State was cast adrift in the collegiate sports world when the West Virginia Conference disbanded in 2013, and much interest has been generated in having BSC return to a geographic-based athletic conference.
The Big Blues currently are members of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, a loose-knit confederation that is not well known nationally.
Price said the institution is “looking at” conference options.
Price, a native of Philadelphia, found his way to West Virginia to play college basketball.
For a time, he was on the basketball team at now-defunct Mountain State University in Beckley, under coach Bob Bolen. Price then joined the Bluefield College Rams, playing for coach Tommy Brown, and became a two-year team captain, helping BC win the conference championship in 2002.
Price said that the Bluefield area “was home, after that. It felt real good to be embraced by the people and to put on a show for them.”
Price also thanked Bluefield coach and mentor Tony Webster Sr., who helped him get his first opportunity to coach in southern West Virginia, on the middle school level.
Price went on to become an assistant coach at Bluefield College before accepting the head coaching job at Bluefield State three-plus years ago.
“I’ve finally found a home, in Bluefield, West Virginia,” Price said. “It was a long journey. Basketball will take you crazy places. …
“I will never be able to give basketball back for what it’s given me.”
He said about his new interim athletic director duties, “I didn’t see it coming this fast, but I am ready to accept the challenges.”
Price said that he is a candidate to become Bluefield State’s permanent athletics director.
Where would that leave his job coaching the men’s basketball program?
Price said, “If hired on (as AD), I’ll do both until they come to me and say you have to do one.”
“I love it here,” he said. “I love these guys.”
