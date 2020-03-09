BLUEFIELD — Last year the Bluefield State College men’s basketball team made a serious run at a USCAA national title. This time, head coach Derrick Price would like to see the Big Blues bring some championship brass back to Bluefield.
The Bluefield State men’s and women’s teams both leave this afternoon for their respective USCAA national brackets, which will be played in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
“We were runner up last year ... we lost in the championship game by three points. We were 52 seconds away from winning it all,” said Price.
The fourth-seeded Bluefield State men open bracket play at 2 p.m. on Thursday against fifth-seeded Bryant & Stratton-Buffalo. The second-seeded Big Blues women will face seventh seeded University of Maine Fort Kent at 2 p.m.
Other men’s programs in this year’s USCAA Division I bracket include the University of St. Thomas (Texas), Florida National University, University of Maine-Fort Kent, SUNY-Delhi, Holy Family College and the Apprentice School.
Other women’s programs in this year’s USCAA Division I bracket include the University of St. Thomas (Texas), Bryant & Stratton-Rochester, Bryant & Stratton-Buffalo, Bryant & Stratton-Syracuse, Clinton College and Florida National University.
The Bluefield State women are led by Kara Sandy (13.0 ppg), Kylah Webb (12.5 ppg), Dani Janutolo (10.1 ppg) and Alexus Tucker (10.1 ppg). The Big Blues women are 14-11 overall.
This year’s trip will mark the third consecutive for the Bluefield State men, who are led by a trio of talented underclassmen: sophomore Marquez Cooper (15.3 ppg), sophomore Alex Nunnally (13.6 ppg) and freshman Zahidi Robinson (12.1 ppg).
While Price feels confident that the Big Blues (12-14) have a shot to win it all this year, he won’t get there looking past any of his opponents.
He’s had a good look at Bryant & Stratton-Buffalo prior to Thursday’s opener.
“They’re athletic and they can shoot the basketball. They’ve got a couple of guys that are going to demand some attention from us. But we’re hoping that with the stricter schedule that we play and with our depth, we’re thinking that can carry us over the hump with these guys on Thursday,” Price said.
“We’ve got a great chance, a great chance. We’re going in at the right time, being healthy. We’ve just got to go out there and give it all we’ve got.”
