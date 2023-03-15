PETERSBURG, Va. — Bluefield State University men’s basketball took down top seed Paul Quinn College 85-80 on Monday in the First Round of the USCAA Tournament.
Both teams battled back-and-fourth to go into the half tied, 42-42.
Big Blue Jordan Hinds opened the half with a midrange jumper to take the lead, but Paul Quinn quickly answered and later a free throw to take the lead by one.
The Big Blue created a four-point lead after a layup by Malik Tidwell and a three from Hirotaka Ohashi. After Paul Quinn answered with five consecutive to take back the lead, a trip to the line for Tidwell put the Big Blue ahead by one.
Down by tone at the midway point, the Big Blue answered with a layup from Ohashi and Hinds and a jumper from Lacewell to take the three-point lead. After five tied scores, the Big Blue head into the final minute of play down by one.
Kaine McColley was sent to the line back-to-back and went 4/4 to give the Big Blue the three-point lead. Paul Quinn missed a three-point shot with seven seconds left and then fouled Tidwell who sank two free throws to secured the 85-80 victory over Paul Quinn College.
Tidwell led the scoring for the Big Blue with 19 followed by McColley with 17.
Coming off the bench, Samuel Desouza led the rebounding for the Big Blue with seven and added 12 points.
The Big Blue me ‘s basketball team will face off with Salem University for the third time this season in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
Tip off is set for 12 noon.
