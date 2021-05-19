SURPRISE, Ariz. — The second-seeded University of Indianapolis defeated No. 6 seed Bluefield State 4-0 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division II Men’s Team Tennis National Championships at the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex in Surprise, Arizona.
The Big Blue men were making their 10th consecutive appearance in the national tournament.
In doubles play, Frederik Bau-Madsen and Mohamed Khalil started the Big Blue off with the first doubles win, 6-3. However, the Greyhounds took the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches to claim a 2-0 lead headed into singles play. In No. 2 doubles, Renato Lima and Max Withaus defeated Tom Schmieta and Luke Busse 6-4. At No. 3 doubles, Pedro Franca and Nikolaj Talimaa beat Fabian Avila and Daniel Shasteen, 6-3.
Lima, who is currently the 26th ranked singles player in the nation, defeated Bau-Madsen 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Yoann Viel collected the team match point at No. 3 singles, beating Schmieta 6-1, 6-2, leaving the four remaining singles matches unfinished.
The Greyhounds advance to today’s semifinal round, facing No. 2 Barry, which defeated Southwest Missouri State 4-1 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. The other semifinal pairing today will pit top-seeded Columbus State against No. 5 seed Hawaii-Hilo, which beat Concordia 4-2 on Tuesday. Columbus State blew past eighth-seeded Cameron 4-0 in Tuesday’s opening match.
The national championship match will be played on Thursday.
Indianapolis 4, Bluefield State 0
Singles
1. #26 Renato Lima (UINDY) def. Frederik Bau-Madsen (BSU) 6-1, 6-1
2. #28 Tom Zeuch (UINDY) def. Mohamed Khalil (BSU) 6-1, 3-1, retired
3. Yoann Viel (UINDY) def. Tom Schmieta (BSU) 6-1, 6-2
4. Nikolaj Talimaa (UINDY) vs. Ted Razafindratsima (BSU) 6-1, 2-3, unfinished
5. Dominik Koenig (UINDY) vs. Luke Busse (BSU) 6-1, 2-1, unfinished
6. Jason Gerweck (UINDY) vs. Fabian Avila (BSU) 1-6, 2-1, unfinished
Doubles
1. Frederik Bau-Madsen/Mohamed Khalil (BSU) def. Tom Zeuch/Yoann Viel (UINDY) 6-3
2. Renato Lima/Max Withaus (UINDY) def. Tom Schmieta/Luke Busse (BSU) 6-4
3. Pedro Franca/Nikolaj Talimaa (UINDY) def. Fabian Avila/Daniel Shasteen (BSU) 6-3
