BLUEFIELD — Down by 10 with just under seven minutes left the Bluefield State College men’s basketball team mounted a furious rally.
The Big Blues scored the next 12 points and 21 of the final 26 points to beat Kent State-Tuscarawas 94-88 Saturday and end a four-game losing streak.
Six points each for Marquez Cooper and Alex Nunnally in the final seven minutes helped the Big Blues pick up their 10th win of the season.
Nunnally and Cooper each had 21 points off the bench for Bluefield State. The only scorer in double figures for the Big Blues also came off the bench as Zhahidi Robinson had 19 points.
The starters for Bluefield State(10-12) combined for only 19 points as three of the five did not play more than 12 minutes.
Kent State-Tuscarawas had four players combine for 74 of its 88 points. Andre Leavell had a game-high 27 points along with 11 rebounds while Gunnar Tharp added in 17 points.
Braden Rostad scored 16 for the Golden Eagles while Malik Campbell chipped in 14 points.
Bluefield State shot 50.7 percent from the field for the game while Kent State-Tuscarawas made 48.5 percent of their shots but only 41.9 percent in the second half.
Bluefield State heads on the road to play Fairmont State Monday.
WOMEN’S GAME
A six-point lead at the end of the third quarter was not enough for the Bluefield State College women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon against Wilberforce.
The Bulldogs scored 13 of the first 15 points in the final quarter to retake the lead which they held onto for a 71-67 victory.
The Big Blues kept it close for the rest of the fourth quarter but were unable to grab a lead as they had six turnovers to only one for the Bulldogs in the quarter.
Alexandra Shealey led one of two scorers in double figures for Wilberforce with 15 points and six assists.
Bluefield State (13-10) had a trio of players score in double figures led by 15 for Dani Janutolo. Kylah Webb and Alexus Tucker each had 11 for the Big Blues.
Webb completed a double-double with 14 rebounds along with three blocks while Tucker dished out six assists.
Wilberforce shot 38.1 percent from the field and were able to go 19-of-23 from the free throw line. Nia McCormick added 12 points and five steals for the Bulldogs.
Bluefield State made 39.4 percent of their shots but the late turnovers were costly.
BSC goes on the road to play Penn State-Beaver Wednesday.
