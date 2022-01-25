BLUEFIELD — The King University men’s basketball team dropped a nonconference contest Tuesday night to Bluefield State College, 86-74.
Three Bluefield State players scored in double figures, led by a 17-point shooting from Marquez Cooper. Jordan Hinds (15) and Kesean Robinson (13) also cleared the 10 point mark.
Hirotaka Ohashi and Landry Palata both had eight rebounds, with Ohashi also dishing seven assists.
The Big Blue defense was stellar, forcing 32 Tornado turnovers, scoring 42 points off them compared to 14 points off turnovers for King.
Michael Mays led the Tornado, scoring 16 points.
Bluefield State takes on Washington Adventist, on Friday.
