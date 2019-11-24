BLUEFIELD — Alex Nunnally scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and the Bluefield State men’s basketball program beat the Apprentice School of Newport News, Va. 88-76 at Ned Shott Gymnasium on Sunday.
Bryan Jenkins fired up 18 points while handing out four assists for the Big Blues while Marquez Cooper scored 15 points with six rebounds and Teyon Henry scored 13 points for BSC, which out-rebounded the visitors 30-20.
Marion Moore and Brandon Joyner scored 19 points apiece for the Apprentice School, which led 39-33 at the half. Drew Walton added 17 points.
Bluefield State 65, Washington Adventist 60
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Kylah Webb scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots to lead the Bluefield State women’s basketball team to a 65-60 win at Washington Adventist, on Sunday.
Kara Sandy scored 14 points for the Big Blues women while Alexus Tucker scored 10 points and distributed four assists. Jia Coppola grabbed nine rebounds. Dani Janutolo had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Sarah Shamdeen scored 23 points — going 13-for-19 at the free throw line — for the Shock.
