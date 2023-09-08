BLUEFIELD — With an entire season and a new conference on the horizon, the Bluefield State football team began a year of hope with a productive 41 to 7 road victory over fellow CIAA member Livingstone in a non-conference tilt last Saturday in North Carolina.
A game-time decision to start a true freshman at quarterback seemed to be a great call, as Jai’que (pronounced Jah-Key) Hart would go on to throw for 218 yards and five touchdowns in his collegiate debut. The five scores were not only good enough to earn the Douglasville, Georgia native a spot in the BSU record book but also Quarterback and Rookie of the Week honors for the CIAA.
Hart was also very gracious in his passing against the Blue Bears, as he would complete 17 of his 32 throws to nine separate receivers.
Perry Wilder, Cam Taylor, and Khyon Smith would all haul in one touchdown apiece on the evening, while Darius Thompson brought in two scoring receptions for the Big Blue.
Defensively, the speedy and aggressive State resistance would come up with four turnovers on the night and keep Livingstone’s offense under a hundred yards total until late in the contest. Detroit natives Senior Linebacker TJ Gunter and Junior Defensive Back Corey Watkins brought the D with them on the road, snagging seven tackles apiece in the victory.
The overall effort made now third-year head coach and Army grad proud.
“Great team effort in this win! All three phases made plays that impacted the outcome,” touted Tony Coaxum when asked how he felt after watching the film of the week one win. “We wanted to make a statement entering the CIAA! Our staff put together a great game plan, and players executed it with great passion and energy!”
For the second straight year, the Big Blue will head into week two with a 1-0 record, but this year, a home game awaits.
Regional rival Emory & Henry will inhabit Mitchell Stadium on Saturday afternoon, strolling in with a 1-0 record as well after dismantling another Mercer County rival, Concord, last week 56-10.
Like the Bluefield State victory later that evening, the Wasps had to use backup quarterback Charles Mutter to handle the offense in last Saturday afternoon’s win in Athens. Mutter, the Sophomore from King George, Virginia, was nothing short of spectacular, completing 13 of 18 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns, all while earning him the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance. That effort, along with Emory & Henry’s defense creating five turnovers, three of them returned for scores, has Coach Coaxum aware of what is in front of him.
“Emory & Henry is a well-coached team. They do a good job in all three phases and put up a lot of points last week,” praised the Big Blue boss. “As always, we focus on improving our schemes every day so we can be at our best. Really looking forward to the environment as we expect a good turnout from the local community for both teams.”
Emory & Henry, a short hour-and-twenty-minute drive from Bluefield, also brings some local flavor into this matchup.
Former Graham G-Men Connor Roberts is now a Defensive Lineman for the Wasps while his Defensive Coordinator, Tommy Buzzo, returns home to the very stadium where he played high school football as a member of the Bluefield Beavers, including the 1984 championship squad.
This will be the sixth all-time meeting between these two schools, with all five previous meetings taking place in the 1970s when State was in the NAIA and E&H was an NCAA Division III member. The Wasps hold the 4 to 1 advantage in the series, winning the last four contests from 1973 to November 1976 when the Steve Miller Band topped the charts. Bluefield State’s lone win against Emory & Henry came on November 4th, 1972, with a 29-17 triumph. On another historical note, that same ’72 season was the last time a Bluefield State football team scored 40+ points in a contest until last weekend’s victory.
Kickoff inside Mitchell Stadium Saturday is scheduled for 1 p.m. with a live broadcast on the Bluefield State Big Blue Sports network.
