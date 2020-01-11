HARRODSBURG, Ky. — The Bluefield State College women’s basketball team shot worse than Campbellsville University Harrodsburg but managed to pull out an 80-70 win Saturday afternoon.
The Big Blues shot 35.1 percent from the field compared to 40 percent for the Pioneers although they were able to take 19 more shots due to their success rebounding the ball and forcing turnovers.
Bluefield State out rebounded Campbellsville 48-35 including an 23-11 advantage on the offensive glass. Kylah Webb led the effort with 14 rebounds while Jia Coppola had eight, seven from Lauryn Hatfield and six by Derricka Bramwell.
Webb had a double-double with 16 points to lead the Big Blues in scoring along with three other players in double figures. Alexus Tucker scored 13 points while Bramwell chipped in 12 points off the bench and Hatfield scored 10.
Oriona Woods was the lone scorer for the Pioneers in double figures with 24 points and eight rebounds.
Both teams found success getting to the free throw line with Bluefield State attempting 41 shots from the charity stripe and 40 attempts for Campbellsville. The Big Blues made 26 of their attempts and the Pioneers 24.
Bluefield State travels to Wilberforce Wednesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The shots were falling for everybody on Bluefield State College men’s basketball team against Campbellsville University Harrodsburg as six players were in double figures.
The Big Blues shot 59.2 percent from the field to win 109-81 Saturday afternoon.
An 18 point, 10 rebound game from Alex Nunnally led Bluefield State with Zhahidi Robinson chipping in 17 points.
Brandon Anyanwu and Marquez Cooper each had 13 points with 12 from Saveon Falls and 10 by Chris Knight off the bench.
Led by Nunnally the Big Blues dominated the rebounding battle with 39 rebounds to only 26 for the Pioneers. Other than Nunnally no player had more than five boards but 12 players had at least one rebound.
The Pioneers had three players in double figures led by 27 from Jamal Weaver. Antoine Darby had 12 points and 10 for Shadarno Clarke who did not miss a shot coming off the bench.
Campbellsville shot 41.7 percent from the field and found success at the free throw line going 27-of 36. Bluefield State only made 19-of-30 free throws.
Bluefield State hosts Benedict College Wednesday with tip-off set for 7 p.m.
