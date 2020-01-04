BLUEFIELD — The shots did not fall for Bluefield State College women’s basketball Saturday afternoon in a 71-36 loss to the University of Charleston.
The Big Blues (6-6) shot 17.3 percent from the field while the Golden Eagles made 42.2 percent of their shots.
Anna Hayton scored a game-high 24 points, more than the entire starting lineup for Bluefield State.
Brooklyn Pannell added in 18 points for the Golden Eagles along with five rebounds and four assists. She only made four field goals but went 10-of-12 from the free throw line. Trinity Palacio had 10 points and four steals.
Getting to the free throw line was very successful for Charleston as they made 30-of-40 attempts with Bluefield State going 16-of-23 at the charity stripe.
Bluefield State was led by 10 points from Dani Janutolo, the lone scorer in double figures for the Big Blues. Ericah Burton had six points while Kylah Webb had a team-high eight rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Big Blues committed 29 turnovers to only 19 from the Golden Eagles and were whistled for 30 fouls.
Neither team found success shooting three-pointers with Bluefield State going 2-for-19 and Charleston 3-for 14.
Bluefield State College travels to Campbellsville University Harrodsburg next Saturday with tip-off at 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
It was the same story for the Bluefield State College men’s basketball team against the University of Charleston as the women.
BSC shot 26.3 percent from the field while Charleston was at 45.3 percent in a 68-43 win for the Golden Eagles.
Coming off the bench Eddie Colbert III had a double-double for Charleston with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Seth O’Neal scored 15 points for the Golden Eagles and Devon Robinson was the third player in double figures with 10 points.
The Big Blues were led by 12 points from Tony Hood and 10 points from Marquez Cooper as nobody made more than three field goals. Brandon Anyanwu had five steals for Bluefield State.
Neither team had a good game shooting the three-pointer with Charleston shooting 21.1 percent and Bluefield State 13.6 percent.
The rebounding battle was won heavily by the Golden Eagles 46-31 and had four players grab at least eight rebounds while no one from the Big Blues had more than five boards.
Bluefield State travels to Walsh Tuesday with tip-off at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.