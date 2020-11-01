BLUEFIELD — New Bluefield State College football head coach Tony Coaxum has made the first hire for his coaching staff.
Jermaine Gales was announced as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the Big Blues.
Gales comes to Bluefield from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff where he was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach since 2018. He was named the Associate Head Coach earlier in 2020 before leaving the position in September.
Under Gales the Golden Lions offense averaged 443.4 yards, third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and 17th in the Football Championship Subdivision. The offense had four games with over 500 yards and averaged 31 points a game for the season.
In his first year Gales had the third-ranked offense in the SWAC overcoming a series of injuries.
He was the wide receivers coach at North Carolina Central for two years prior to that and was in the same job at Mars Hill from 2013-15.
The Southern Arkansas graduate spent 2010-12 at Saint Augustine’s University where he was the associate head coach and offensive coordinator. He had a focus on the running backs his first two years before moving to the quarterbacks for his final season. The offense set school records for the modern era in by averaging 28.3 points per game in 2010 and then 30.5 in 2012.
His first coaching job was as the wide receivers coach from 2003-05 at his alma mater before he spent the next four years in his first stint coaching the receivers at Mars Hill.
